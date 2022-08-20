Online tool to help with school uniform costs – check now

The average family spends £337 on uniform for each child for the new school year, according to The Children’s Society.

Katherine Parr, a mum-of-five from Ormskirk, welcomed the new rules, warned that there has been an increase in demand for branded items from some schools.

She told Lancs Live: “I dislike the increase in the demand for logo items from schools, it makes it harder to use cheaper options like supermarket supplies.

“I think we’re lucky in Ormskirk in that several schools have followed the lead of Ormskirk C of E Primary School and have uniform shops selling second-hand uniforms, mostly pay as you can; profits from sales fund school supplies.”

