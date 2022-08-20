Prep tennis: St. Peter wins twice at Hutch triangular

HUTCHINSON — Amelia Hildebrandt won twice, leading St. Peter to a pair of nonconference victories at a girls tennis triangular Saturday.

The Saints defeated Hutchinson 5-2 and St. Peter 5-2.

Against Hutchinson, Annika Southworth and Hildebrandt each won singles matches, while the teams of Maddie Kamm and Rhyan Holmgren and Zetta Haugen and Macy Weller each won doubles matches.

Hildebrandt, Holmgren and Kamm won singles matches against East, and the doubles teams of Haugen and Weller and Raina Roemhildt and Kylie Southworth were winners.

East’s Sammy Williams won the No. 1 singles match, and the No. 2 doubles team of Tiegen Richards and Maddy Riebel also won.

East defeated Hutchinson 4-3, with Williams, Syd Jacobs, Richards and Peyton Stevermer each winning singles matches.

St. Peter plays at Marshall on Tuesday. East plays at Owatonna on Tuesday.

