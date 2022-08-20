Categories
Science

Protons Could Contain a Smaller Particle That Is Heavier Than The Proton Itself


Protons may have more “charm” than we thought, new research suggests.

A proton is one of the subatomic particles that make up the nucleus of an atom. As small as protons are, they are composed of even tinier elementary particles known as quarks, which come in a variety of “flavors,” or types: up, down, strange, charm, bottom, and top.

Typically, a proton is thought to be made of two up quarks and one down quark. But a new study finds it’s more complicated than that.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.