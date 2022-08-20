Putin’s ally daughter assassinated in car accident ‘meant for her father’, Russia claims

According to the reports from Russia, the accident was initially planned for her father Alexander Dugin, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack on Ukraine. Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, branded the authors of the attack “vile villains”.

He added on Telegram: “The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter… In a car. Blessed memory of Daria, she is a real Russian girl!”

A report suggested that Daria Dugin was “blown to pieces” in a Hollywood-style “assassination plot” near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday night.

Footage allegedly taken at the scene shows Daria’s Land Cruiser Prado engulfed in flames by a roadside with at least one fire truck in attendance.