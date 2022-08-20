Ribeiro Upsets Top Seed At Brasil Tenis Classic – Tennis TourTalk

RECIFE/STARNBERG, August 20, 2022

Eduardo Ribeiro upset top seed and fellow Brazilian Orlando Luz in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Ano III – Brasil Tenis Classic, an ITF World Tennis Tour M15 clay-court event hosted by the Recife Tenis Clube.

The 24-year-old from Santa Catarina, who is still seeking his first title on the Pro Circuit, capitalized on three of his 10 break-point chances to secure a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3 victory in two hours and 20 minutes.

After the match, Ribeiro said that he has been playing very well in recent weeks and finally managed to beat his friend for the first time in an official match.

“It was a very difficult game, a battle against a brother. I had never beaten him, only in training. So I’m very happy, after another three-set match,” the World No. 653 stated. “I started to have cramps in the final set. I got really tired, but I feel like it was one of my best matches recently. I’m very motivated for the upcoming match. Last year, I had already made a semi-final here. I will give my best to reach the final this time.”

Up next for Ribeiro will be 1008th-ranked João Victor Loureiro, who benefited from the retirement of fourth favourite Pedro Sakamoto, still in the beginning of the third set due to a back injury.

“He started very well, at a very high level, more solid, but little by little I found myself,” said Loureiro. “From the second set onwards, I started to raise my level, put him under pressure in every game. Unfortunately, he ended up feeling his back. I hope he will recover soon. But I’m very happy to reach this semi-final. I’m having a great week and now it’s time to prepare for tomorrow.”

In other action, home favourite João Lucas Reis knocked out his compatriot and No. 3 seed Fernando Yamacita in straight sets and will face Ignacio Carou from Uruguay in the stage of the final four.

Quarterfinals – Singles

Eduardo Ribeiro (BRA) [6] d. Orlando Luz (BRA) [1], 6/4, 6/7(4) 6/3

João Victor Loureiro (BRA) d. Pedro Sakamoto (BRA) [4], 2/6, 6/2 3/1 RET.

João Lucas Reis (BRA) [3] d. Fernando Yamacita (BRA) [7], 6/2 6/3

Ignacio Carou (URU) [5] d. Ezequiel Simonit (ARG), 6/7(4), 6/0 6/2

Semi-finals – Doubles

Gabriel Pascotto Tumasonis (BRA)/Fernando Yamacita (BRA) d. João Lucas Reis (BRA)/Pedro Sakamoto (BRA) [2], W.O.

Luis Britto (BRA)/Marcelo Zormann (BRA) [4] d. João Marcos Nusdeo (BRA)/Paulo André Saraiva (BRA), 6/2 6/4