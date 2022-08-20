‘Rival royal engagements!’ Meghan and Harry will ‘not reunite’ with Kate and William in UK





US commentator Kinsey Schofield said the Sussexes’ return to the UK was instead “rival royal engagements executed by retired senior members of the Royal Family” and not a chance to heal rifts with the Cambridges. Her comments come after a spokesman for Meghan and Harry confirmed the couple would be in the UK to attend charity events – at the same time the Queen is expected to host members of the Firm at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

But Ms Schofield, founder of ToDiForDaily.com and author of book ‘R is for Revenge Dress’, told Express.co.uk she did not expect a reunion between the couples – once dubbed the ‘Fab Four’. She said: “I would not expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunite with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “What we are seeing here is rival royal engagements executed by retired senior members of the Royal Family.”

It follows a breakdown in relations between Meghan and Harry and Kate and Prince William. The once inseparable relationships turned frosty following Prince Harry’s bombshell decision to leave the Royal Family with his wife Meghan in early 2020. Since Harry left the UK in early 2020, the brothers have only seen each other three times. READ MORE: Meghan and Prince Harry ‘never going to get love back’ from UK public

In the same interview, Meghan claimed Kate had made her cry before her Royal Wedding. This week, the Sussexes spokesperson confirmed the couple would return to the UK as part of a trip to support “several charities close to their hearts”. Ms Kinsey said she believed Meghan would have “encouraged” the upcoming trip, saying: “I would not be surprised if this trip was encouraged by the Duchess of Sussex based on the fact that she is speaking at an event. “She hasn’t done that in a while and likely misses the opportunities.”

The couple will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, on September 5. The Duchess of Sussex is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver, among others. They will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8. A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”