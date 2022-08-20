Sioux City museum displays large collection of Beatles memorabilia

Sioux City, Iowa — Beatles fans might want to consider a trip to Sioux City after a local fan donated her extensive collection of vintage items to the museum. Sioux City Public Museum curator, Matt Anderson, says the collection donated by Cathy Wilen-Podwysocki includes things she started collecting when she was 12.
Anderson says the records provides an overview of how the Beatles evolved through the years from their beginnings in England.
Anderson says the items in the collection are something any Beatles fan would want to have.
The exhibit of the items called “Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection,” will be on display at the Sioux City Public Museum through November 27th.