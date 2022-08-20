Skull And Bones: Everything We Know About Ubisoft Singapore’s Pirate Game

Skull and Bones is the next game from developer Ubisoft Singapore, a studio most well known for supporting Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec when it comes to the mainline Assassin’s Creed games. Notably, Ubisoft Singapore played a role in adding naval combat to Assassin’s Creed, which–for a while–became a staple of the franchise following Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. And like Black Flag, Skull and Bones is a pirate game with an emphasis on naval combat.
“Skull and Bones was never meant to be a spin-off of Black Flag,” creative director Elisabeth Pellen clarified when talking to GameSpot. “From the start, the mandate that the studio had received was to create their own IP and their own game. But we thought that it would be a good idea to capitalize on the expertise of our tenant who created specifically the naval combat for [Black Flag]. And then they wanted to bring [the naval combat] to a new environment.”