Strictly Come Dancing lineup torn apart by readers – ‘They are Z-listers!’





Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One with its 20th series on Saturday, September 17 with a new lineup of celebrities. The full lineup was revealed over the past couple of weeks with 15 contestants preparing to take part in the popular dancing competition to lift the glitterball trophy.

Among the stars taking to the dance floor this year will be actors Will Mellor, Kym Marsh and James Bye, radio presenters Richie Anderson and Tyler West, and Loose Women’s Kaye Adams. READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing confirm date launch show will air on BBC One They will be joined by comedians Jayde Adams and Ellie Taylor, pop stars Matt Goss and Fleur East and former Arsenal and England football captain Tony Adams. Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, CBBC presenter Molly Rainford, TV and radio presenter Helen Skelton and wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin will also take to the dance floor.

In a poll that ran from midday on Friday, August 5, to 2pm on Saturday, August 20, Express.co.uk asked readers: “What do you think of the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 lineup?” In total, 1,364 readers cast their votes with a majority, 64 percent (868 people), disapproving and answering “Terrible – I have no idea who anyone is”. A further 29 percent (400 people) said “It’s OK – but I don’t know half of the contestants”. Meanwhile, just five percent (70 people) approved of the lineup, answering “It’s great – lots of well-known celebrities”. And two percent (26 people) said that they did not have an opinion of the lineup, answering “don’t know”.

Dozens of comments were left below the accompanying article as readers shared their thoughts on the celebrities taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. Most readers were critical of the lineup with one reader, username Sissie commenting: “Celebrities? Good lord, never heard of some of them.” Username Cookyz wrote: “They’re z-listers these days, not a real celeb among them!” And username BiRo said: “The choice of contestant this year is an attempt to tick the maximum number of boxes possible without any consideration for skill, entertainment, Celebrity status etc.”

The launch show is due to be recorded on September 7, whereby the celebrities will be partnered up with professional dancers Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to co-host the series – they have presented the programme together since 2014. The judging panel remains unchanged from last year with Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all returning. Mr Du Beke has permanently replaced former judge Bruno Tonioli on the judging lineup. The 2021 series of Strictly regularly attracted an audience of more than nine million, making it one of the most-watched TV shows in Britain. An average of 11 million people watched last year’s final which saw EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice crowned winners.





