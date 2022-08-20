Swimming dogs to fundraise for homeless pets

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dogs may enjoy swimming as much as humans do and were currently in the dog days of August. Next Saturday, pooches will be plunging for a good cause in Amsterdam.

The 12th Annual Pooch Plunge benefits the Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and their efforts to find homeless dogs a home. The event is from noon to 4 pm on August 27 at the Veterans Park swimming pool on Locust Avenue in Amsterdam.

MCSPCA dogs still waiting to be adopted at will be on hand to greet supporters and prospective adopters. The Pooch Plunge is sponsored by Beckmann Converting, Inc., Hannaford and Sticker Mule. Admission is $15 per pet.

Dog-less supporters are also invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and be entertained by the dogs enjoying their plunge – a $5.00 per person donation is desired.

The pool is not open for swimming by the general public, and only dogs are allowed to swim. Wading pools and sprinklers will also be available. Toys will be catered for the dogs to play with people and each other both in and out of the water. The canine channel will offer additional activity for the dogs and there is much space for dogs to run and exercise.

The Pooch Plunge fundraiser will also feature raffle baskets and the MCSPCA information booth will be available for education about the animal shelter, pets available for adoption, and the programs and services the MCSPCA offers to the animals and residents of the community.

For the enjoyment and safety of all festival goers, all dogs must be dog-friendly and people-friendly, as well as fully vaccinated. Dogs may frolic off-leash in the fenced lawn area, but must be leashed outside the fencing and must be under their owner’s curb at all times.

The Montgomery County SPCA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the welfare of homeless, abandoned, neglected and abused animals in the Montgomery County area. Funded mostly by public donations, nominal fees and municipal service contracts, the MCSPCA receives no regular funding from governmental agencies nor from national animal welfare organizations.