The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’: John Lennon Convinced Paul McCartney to ‘Fix’ a Line From the Song

TL;DR:

Paul McCartney disliked a lyric from The Beatles’ “Hey Jude.”

John Lennon convinced Paul to change the line using reverse psychology.

“Hey Jude” became a hit single twice in the United Kingdom.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney | Fiona Adams/Redferns

The Beatles‘ “Hey Jude” has some of the most famous lyrics in the Fab Four’s catalog. Paul McCartney felt he had to change one of the lyrics in the song. Subsequently, John Lennon convinced him to change it using reverse psychology.

Paul McCartney revealed The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’ originally had a lyric about a shoulder

In a 2021 Rolling Stone article, producer Rick Rubin said John discouraged Paul from changing a line in “Hey Jude.” “I know exactly where I was,” Paul replied. “I was in London, my music room at the top of the house, playing my little painted magic piano. John and Yoko were standing right behind me, on my shoulder, in fact.”

Paul was still experimenting with the song’s lyrics. “They’re standing right behind me as I’m playing, ‘Hey Jude, da-da-da-da, da-da-da,’ and I get to, ‘The movement you need is on your shoulder,’ and I just looked by and I said, ‘I’ll fix that one,’” Paul recalled.