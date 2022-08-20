Categories
Showbiz

The Big Breakfast fans hit back over show criticism ‘If you don’t like it turn over!’


“It always amazes me why people come on here to complain just turn it over if you dont like it. I’m really enjoying this show #TheBigBreakFast,” @Redzjj wrote. (sic)

@dacreforst praised: “I’m absolutely loving #TheBigBreakfast. It‘s a breath of fresh air. Well done @Channel4!”

“Started my Saturday mornin off the right way, LIVELY and LOUD with #TheBigBreakfast Vibes and jokes! @MoTheComedian @AJOdudu and all the crew and guest!” @DonnzDonnette said. (sic)

@hardluck_hotel added: “#TheBigBreakfast is such a refreshing change to what’s available on the other 2 channels well done @Channel4 for bringing it back – @AJOdudu @MoTheComedian and @philgayle have made Saturday mornings great again.” (sic)





