The premiere date, cast list and plot for Season 4 of “Yellowstone” on Paramount


For the first time in the show’s history, Yellowstone will premiere with two back-to-back episodes when it returns for Season 4.

The Season 3 finale left Yellowstone fans on the edge of their seat as each member of the Dutton family was targeted for assassination. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley are all expected to return for Season 4. Showrunner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan pens each of the scripts for the new episodes.

Ahead of the return of of the popular drama series, here’s everything you need to know to prepare you for Season 4.

When does Yellowstone air?

Yellowstone returns with a special two-hour event at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT on Sunday November 7, exclusively on Paramount Network.

Episode 1, “Half the Money” and Episode 2, “Phantom Pain” will air back-to-back on the channel.

Currently, Seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone are available to watch on streaming service Peacock. Upcoming spin-off series Y:1883 will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount+.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in “Yellowstone” Season 4.
Paramount

What happens in Season 4 of Yellowstone?

The beginning of Season 4 of Yellowstone promises to be as explosive as the Season 3 finale as we find out which members of the Dutton family will survive. It remains a mystery to the Duttons who ordered the assassination attempts on them.

In the finale of Season 3, “The World is Purple” John was shot on the roadside, Kayce was pinned down by gunfire at the police station, Beth’s office was targeted and hit with an explosion and a gunman arrived at Monica’s house to kill her.

While we still don’t currently know who survives, the Season 4 trailer of Yellowstone suggests someone will have to pay the price for the crimes.

Who stars in the new season of Yellowstone?

Many of the show’s regulars return for the new season but there are new characters entering the fray too.

The Dutton family are scheduled to return: Costner (John), Grimes (Kayce), Reilly (Beth) and Bentley (Jamie). Cole Hauser returns as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille is back as Monica Long Dutton and Gil Birmingham returns as Chief Thomas Rainwater.

Jacki Weaver
Jacki Weaver joins the cast as Caroline Warner in Season 4 of “Yellowtone.”
Paramount

Season 4 will see the introduction of Piper Perabo (Coyote Ugly), Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) and Kathryn Kelly (Nashville).

Perabo joins the cast as environmentalist activist Summer Higgins, Weaver plays Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities and Kelly plays vet technician Emily.

Piper Perabo
Piper Perabo joins the cast as activist Summer Higgins.
Paramount

How many episodes of Season 4 will there be?

Just like Seasons 2 and 3 of Yellowstone, Season 4 will feature ten episodes in total.

The episodes are currently scheduled to air weekly on Sundays on Paramount Network. Since the season starts with a double bill, if the subsequent episodes air every Sunday one at a time, the season finale of Season 4 would air on Sunday January 2, 2022.

Wes Bentley
Wes Bentley returns as Jamie Dutton in Season 4 of “Yellowstone.”
Paramount



