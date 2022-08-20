Categories
Entertainment

These secret Netflix shortcuts are perfect for laptop streaming sessions


Knowing how to use keyboard shortcuts on Netflix is the perfect trick for laptop streamers.

Whether you use one of the best Windows laptops or one of the best MacBooks to binge the best Netflix shows, you’ll be glad to know that the browser version of Netflix supports a bunch of handy shortcuts, such as the ability to pause/resume using the space bar.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.