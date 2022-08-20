This Is Why Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Hid Their Relationship For So Long

Ever since Stranger Things premiered in 2016 on Netflix it has been one of the biggest shows in history. Fans across the globe can’t wait for the show — which aired its fourth season in the summer of 2022 — to continue. While the sci-fi drama helped plenty of new actors to rise to fame, it also gave us an adorable couple.

Actors Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton who portray Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers on the show have been dating in real life for a couple of years now. However, the two stars prefer keeping their love life private, which is why many don’t even know that two are a thing. Keep on scrolling to find out just when Dyer and Heaton began dating, and what they have revealed about their relationship!

When Did Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Start Dating?

According to Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer, the chemistry between Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton was visible from the first moment.”That first audition, we did a chemistry read with [Heaton and] Natalia,” Duffer revealed to GQ, “and sparks were flying.”

However, the two young actors decided to keep their romance a secret. According to Heaton, in the beginning stages of their relationship, the two were just “young coworkers on a huge job interested in each other” and they didn’t want to “mess with anything.”

Additionally, the actor revealed that the two “didn’t really know what the relationship was” at the time. Because of this, the Netflix stars decided to keep their romance on the down-low.

When season one of Stranger Things premiered in 2006, Dyer and Heaton were 21 and 22 years old. At the time, they had no idea just how big the show was going to become — and with that how famous they would get.

In an interview with The Independent. Natalia Dyer revealed how the instant fame took them by surprise. “No one had any idea how successful the show would be,” the actress admitted. “There was no preparation — there couldn’t have been, even if we’d known. It was a surprising and overwhelming shock. Then it was like, ‘OK, this is how it is now.'”





While it is clear that there was chemistry between the two actors since day one, it isn’t known when exactly the two started dating. While there were rumors all throughout 2016 and early 2017, the two stars managed to keep their love life private, keeping the fans wondering.

When Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Went Public With Their Relationship

Back in 2016, after the premiere of Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton would frequently appear on each other’s Instagram profiles. However, the two could have still been friends at the time as nothing was suggesting that there is anything more between them.

However, the frequency of how often they were together certainly made fans suspicious. From going to amusement parks to spending Halloween together, it certainly seemed as if the two didn’t only hang out on set.





In January 2017 the two stars were spotted together by the paparazzi for the first time. Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were photographed at LAX together as they were leaving Los Angeles after attending the Golden Globes with the rest of the Stranger Things cast.

While the two continued being spotted together throughout 2017, it wasn’t until December 2017 that they made their red carpet debut. The two actors attended the 2017 Fashion Awards in London where they walked the red carpet hand in hand.

After that, they got more comfortable sharing glimpses into their relationship on Instagram, and they regularly dedicated adorable birthday posts to each other.

In 2019, Charlie Heaton opened up about his relationship in an interview with V Man. The actor was asked about the support he gets while facing obstacles in his career.

“Yeah, because there are times when you do get stressed. So to go home with someone you work with, and say, ‘I think they hate me … ‘ They’ll say, ‘No they don’t.’ You can break the walls down with your partner. Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we’ve gone through it together. They understand something that maybe no one else would. You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are,” the Stranger Things star admitted.

Even though the two actors don’t share too much of their private life with the public — and it is still unclear when exactly the two started dating — they did admit that playing lovers on screen can get a bit difficult. In an interview with People, Heaton admitted that sometimes they “get confused” between their own relationship and Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers’ relationship.



