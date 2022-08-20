Train strikes: Which services are running today? FULL list and service status

Avanti West Coast

Avanti services will run today, but representatives have warned customers to expect the existing timetable “to be reduced significantly”.

Trains to and from London Euston to Glasgow Central, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street will only run for around eight hours, most between 8am and 4pm.

C2c

C2c will run a “severely limited service” today, with trains running for 11 hours only.

The first services commence from 7.30am, and the last run at 6.30pm, with no trains from Ockendon and Chafford Hundred.

Chiltern Railways

Chiltern gas arranged a “very limited timetable” and will only run occasional trains every hour.

The London to Marylebone and High Wycombe route will only run two services in each direction, while the Marylebone to Aylesbury via Amersham route runs one.

CrossCountry

CrossCountry has advised customers to check with their journey planner today as the firm operates a reduced service.