Trump endorses Gaetz ahead of Florida primary

Former President Trump said on Saturday he would be endorsing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ahead of Florida’s primary next Tuesday.

“@RepMattGaetz is a relentless Fighter for the incredible people of Florida’s 1st Congressional District!” Trump said on his Truth Social.

“Matt is a Champion of our MAGA Agenda, who tirelessly works to Drain the Swamp, Secure the Border, Support our Brave Veterans and Law Enforcement, Defend the Second Amendment, Stand Up to the Woke Mob, and Fight the Never-Ending Witch Hunts from the Radical Left that are destroying our Country!”

Trump’s endorsement of Gaetz was among a few he announced on Saturday, which also included Reps. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), John Rutherford (R-Fla.) and Scott Franklin (R-Fla.).

Gaetz, who is running for reelection in the state’s 1st Congressional District, has two GOP primary challengers: retired military officer Greg Merk and former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo.

Merk previously ran against Gaetz in the GOP primary in 2020, but overwhelmingly lost to Gaetz, who is a member of the House Freedom Caucus. Gaetz received more than 80 percent of the vote.

Considered a key ally to Trump, Gaetz has been embroiled in an investigation regarding possible sexual relations with a minor and paying for her travel, though Gaetz has denied having done such a thing. The Justice Department is conducting the inquiry.