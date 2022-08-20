Truss bags Blackburn Boris Tiger Patel’s vote as Internet sensation backs Liz for leader





Mr Patel shot to fame last year during May’s local elections after his campaign video went viral on social media. In the video, the Tory councillor is filmed walking around an empty children’s playground and looking at the camera. At one stage he climbs a child’s slide and poses at the top with his hands raised in a victory sign while questionable graffiti lurks in an awkward position.

Mr Patel posted a new clip to his Twitter account on Saturday, where he endorsed the Foreign Secretary’s leadership bid. He said: “I support Liz Truss. She is a good Prime Minister in the future for Britain. “So that is why I am supporting Liz Truss. Thank you.” The Tory councillor secured a surprise victory in the Audley and Daisyfield seat in last year’s local council elections. He has dubbed himself “Blackburn’s Boris” and finally met his hero in April. The Prime Minister made an unexpected visit to the Oswaldtwistle Social Club to meet Tory activists and supporters, while out campaigning for this year’s local elections.

Mr Patel later told journalists that it had been "amazing" to get a chance to talk to Mr Johnson. He said: "I am really happy. It was a historic moment. "It was amazing to meet the Prime Minister for the first time. "We had about nine of us from Blackburn who were invited to the meeting alongside about a hundred other people locally who got to meet Mr Johnson. "He was very happy to finally meet me too. "I asked him to give me a short video message to the people of Blackburn ahead of the elections."

One disgruntled Tory and former Cabinet minister feared the Foreign Secretary would make an awful choice. They told The Guardian: “My hunch is she will be a terrible Prime Minister. “You’ve got this bidding process in terms of tax and spend – the absolutely worst way to make decisions. So that’s problematic for a start. “And she’s also surrounded by these different groups – the ERG fanatics, not just Brexiteers but those who have a very strange view of the world, and the other one is the careerists. “I laughed out loud at all the cabinet ministers declaring for her.”