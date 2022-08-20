Usyk v AJ 2 undercard LIVE! Watch British rising star Ben Whittaker in his second professional fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



British boxing’s rising star Ben Whittaker continues his ascent on Saturday night as he faces Petar Nosic on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

The Olympic silver medallist starred on his professional debut in Bournemouth with an emphatic second-round knockout win over Greg O’Neill.

“I’m treating this situation as an experience for me,” Whittaker said. “I believe I’ll be fighting for those belts one day and I just want to see what the fighters go through for a fight of this magnitude.

“It’s great to be here, but I’m not being funny – looking at some of the kids on this undercard, it needed someone like me here.

“If you didn’t see it in Bournemouth, you’ll see it in Saudi. I’m too sweet, I’m too fast and I’m too quick – knock-out pending.”

In a battle of two heavyweights nicknamed ‘The Beast’, Andrew Tabiti (19-1, 15 KOs) takes on James Wilson (7-0-1, six KOs) over eight rounds, while Daniel Lapin meets Josef Jurko.

