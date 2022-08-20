Who Is Kody Brown’s Favorite Sister Wife? A Look Into His Relationship With Each Wife

TLC’s Sister Wives have baffled viewers since the show first aired in 2010. The show is centered around Kody Brown and the four women he is “married” to. He has been legally married to some, but Brown considers the term “spiritually married” to carry equal weight as the legal route of marriage. Currently, Brown has three wives, whom are called “sister wives.” Previously, Brown had four women he was spiritually married to, but Christine Brown left him in late 2021.







Brown spends his time rotating through his various families. In total, Brown has 18 children, some adopted, across the four women. His relationships with the women have certainly had their ups and downs, all of which were on display for the world to see on Sister Wives. Fans of the show are able to witness the favoritism Brown displays to certain women and families. Let’s get into Kody Brown’s relationships with his sister wives and who is his favorite.

Related: This Is What The Brown Family On ‘Sister Wives’ Really Thinks About Each Other

THETHINGS VIDEO OF THE DAY

8 Meri Brown Was Kody’s First Wife

Meri Brown was the first woman Kody Brown married. The two met through Kody’s sister in 1989. They only dated for two months before Kody popped the question, and they wed when Meri was just 19 years old and Kody was 22. Together they have a daughter named Mariah, who was born in 1995.

Meri actually grew up in a polygamous family, so the concept was not new to Meri. Meri has considered leaving Kody, but has remained by his side throughout his ventures with polygamy. The two did legally divorce in 2014 in order for Kody to adopt Robyn’s three children from a former marriage, but they remain spiritually married.

7 Is Kody Brown’s Relationship With Meri Fake?

Despite Kody Brown and Meri’s 31 years of marriage, fans speculate how real their relationship truly is. Meri has been open about considering leaving Kody in the past, and she has been distant from the rest of the family over the years.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Meri and Kody are not actually together anymore despite what viewers witness on Sister Wives. The source claimed they “have zero relationship—it’s all fake. They’re together for TV essentially.” Neither Kody nor Meri have spoken out about this allegation, so fans continue to speculate.





6 Are Janelle And Kody Brown Still Together?

Janelle Brown was welcomed into Kody’s polygamous family in 1993 after Meri Brown introduced her to Kody. She is the mother of six of Kody’s children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Robert, Gabriel, and Savanah. Logan Brown was Kody’s first child.

There has been a lot of rumors about the status of Janelle and Kody’s relationship. Earlier this year, fans thought Janelle had left Kody. The knowledge that their relationship had recently been of “good friends,” as Kody put it, only fueled that rumor. Kody recently stated he had love for Janelle, but could not confirm he was still “in love” with her. However, these rumors turned out to be false. Janelle and Kody remain together, even if their relationship is “lower in attachment.”

Related: The Other Reason Why Sister Wives Stars Kody And Janelle Brown’s Relationship Is Gross

5 How Many Kids Do Christine And Kody Have?

The third sister wife to join in the polygamous family through spiritual marriage was Christine Brown. Like sister wife Meri, Christine was raised in a polygamous family, but it is unknown how many wives her father had. She spiritually married Kody in March 1994 after knowing him for four years.

Together, the two have given birth to six children over the course of 15 years. Aspyn, their oldest daughter, was born in 1995, and their other children include Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

4 Why Did Christine Leave Kody Brown?

Christine Brown left the Brown polygamous family, and she is enjoying the single life. In 2021, Christine and Kody announced their separation. They had been growing apart for some time, and Christine even admitted in the show’s season 15 finale that she no longer wanted to be married to Kody.

The rocky road for Christine and Kody can be traced back to Kody’s desire for the entire polygamous family to live in one house together. Christine wanted the families to remain separate. Fans also speculate that Kody’s relationship with Robyn, his fourth sister wife, was also to blame.

3 Robyn Brown Legally Married Kody In 2014

Robyn Brown was the final addition to the Brown polygamous family. She spiritually married Kody in 2010, and season 1 of Sister Wives focused on her joining the family. Robyn’s introduction forced the other three sister wives and Kody to restructure their dynamic.

2010 was not the only time Robyn was the reason behind a restructuring. Robyn has three children from a former marriage: Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. In order for Kody to adopt the children, he legally divorced from Meri and legally married Robyn. Kody and Robyn have two children together: Solomon and Ariella.

Related: ‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Is Still ‘Grieving’ Breakup With Christine

2 Robyn Brown Is Kody’s Favorite Sister Wife

For viewers, Kody’s favoritism towards Robyn is common knowledge. He consistently spends more time with Robyn than he does with the other sister wives. This was particularly true during the pandemic, which was likely a root problem for Kody’s strained relationship with Christine.

The favoritism of Robyn goes further than simply time spent. On May 22, Robyn and Kody launched a company called DABSARK Entertainment LLC. “DABSARK” stands for the names of their children and themselves, making it clear that they are the main family. Sister wives Janelle and Meri are not listed as members of the company.

1 Do Kody’s Sister Wives Get Along?

When the show first aired, all of the sister wives and Kody lived under one roof. When they relocated to Las Vegas, however, each sister wife lived in their own home and Kody rotated through the families. They planned to have one property in Arizona with each family having a separate home—Kody getting his own house as well—but Christine’s departure put a wrench in that plan.

In regards to the sister wives’ relationships, they appreciate the separation living in their own homes gives the family. “Kody does a very good job of keeping things very separate,” Janelle told Us Weekly. “He doesn’t usually talk about the other wives with me. If he did, I wouldn’t really want to because I wouldn’t want to hear it.”