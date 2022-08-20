Why George Harrison Was Confused About His Son Dhani’s Knowledge of The Beatles’ ‘Hey Bulldog’

George Harrison didn’t teach his son, Dhani, about his famous band, The Beatles. So George found it weird when Dhani came to him, asking about The Beatles’ song, “Hey Bulldog.” The former Beatle didn’t know where his son could have heard it.

George Harrison | Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images

George Harrison didn’t push The Beatles on his son Dhani

Dhani grew up around a lot of great music. However, George didn’t sit him down and show him The Beatles. Dhani was nine years old when he saw his father perform for the first time at the Prince’s Trust Concert in 1987.

George told Rolling Stone that Dhani got into Chuck Berry first before George ever taught him about The Beatles. Dhani was upset that George didn’t play more of Berry during his performance at the Prince’s Trust Concert.

George explained, “He’s got to know a bit about the Beatles, but I’ve never pushed that on him, or tried to say, ‘Look who I used to be.’ I did my two cute songs: ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps.’

“He came back after the show, and I said, ‘What did you think?’ He said, ‘You were good, Dad, you were good [slight pause]. Why didn’t you do ‘Roll Over Beethoven, ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and ‘Rock & Roll Music’?’ I said, ‘Dhani, that’s Chuck Berry’s show you’re talking about!’”