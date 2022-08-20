Why Hybrid Cloud Models Are the Key to Success



























































































































































































































































































































































































It’s no secret that enterprise workloads are growing in complexity. To meet the needs of their organizations, IT leaders must evolve how these workloads are processed. This means they must leverage the strengths of on-site data centers, cloud, and colocation by selecting the most appropriate tool for the application, workload and desired outcome.

This is a big shift in a data center paradigm that has long been focused on being a centralized resource. To be successful, today’s data centers must incorporate colocation as well as public and hybrid cloud models.

Hybrid Cloud, featuring NTT, explores why enterprises are building the most effective ecosystem for their needs by mixing and matching data center, cloud, and colocation. Check out our recent article series focused on the special report:

Data Center, Cloud, AND Colocation, Not Data Center vs. Cloud vs. Colocation: In this article, we look at some of the pros and cons of private clouds, public clouds, and colocation when it comes to meeting growing workload requirements. We evaluate each in terms of things like security, stability, expansion, costs, flexibility, and performance.

From Data Center to Cloud and Back: Cloud Repatriation & the Edge: In our second article in the series, we dive into how cloud repatriation and edge computing are impacting enterprise infrastructure needs and requirements. In terms of cloud repatriation, we discuss bringing workloads home, or to on-premises infrastructure. When it comes to edge computing, we look at the different definitions and requirements of today’s IT environment.

Balancing the Benefits of Data Center, Cloud, and Colocation Solutions: This article explores some of the benefits and limits of data center, cloud, and colocation solutions. We explain why data center solutions are often the anchor for an IT organization, the cloud is easy but can limit scale and customization, and colocation is where retail and hyperscale converge.

AI, Autonomous Vehicles and Crypto Drive Future Compute Requirements: Our final article of the series looks at how new technologies like artificial intelligence, anything-as-a-service, autonomous vehicles, real-time analytics, finance, and cryptocurrency are driving current and future compute needs.

Download the entire special report Hybrid Cloud, courtesy of NTT, to learn more.