Yellowstone Black Bear Mauls Elk Calf As Mother Elk Watches Helplessly From Afar

Nature, man, nature… it’s one cruel and unforgiving beast.

These animals know one thing and one thing only… survival.

It’s a humbling thing to see and think of the benefits we’ve gained over time by being humans. Almost everything else in our world is constantly on edge waiting for something to go terribly wrong or fighting for their next meal.

Our intelligence has given us comfort to exist around these animals, and for most people, without even a trace of thought of what could go on if animals weren’t generally afraid of us. We are fortunate to be able to be at the top of the food chain most of the time.

Black bears are omnivores, that means they will eat just about anything. And I mean everything from the heart right out of a moose to the asshole of a dead skunk.

They aren’t as known for their hunting abilities like their larger relatives in the grizzly, or especially the even more savage polar bear, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good at it.

They often target the young of deer, moose and elk but could also have their way with a mature animal if they really wanted to have a good fight. For them, its all about getting food as efficiently as possible.

This video shows how crazy it can get out there. A black bear at Yellowstone National Park eats away at an elk calf still kicking and screaming as the mother watches from afar, knowing that the risk for herself is not worth it.

You can clearly tell the motherly instincts are there as you can pretty much see the sadness. However, they need to survive and let go sometimes.

It’s a hard life out there for these beautiful creatures.