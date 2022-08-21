19 Celebs Who Made The Leap From Child Star Or Teen Idol To Award Show Darling

Being labeled a “child star” or “teen idol” can catapult a young actor’s career in the beginning. However, once that actor grows up, that kind of label may feel more like a burden than a blessing. Former child stars like Jennette McCurdy and Daniel Radcliffe have expressed the desire to distance themselves from their early roles.
Separating yourself from your breakout roles is challenging, but many performers have successfully redefined their careers. Some have proven themselves as extremely talented by taking home major awards.
Here are 19 former child and teen stars who grew up to win major awards:
1.
At 14, Zendaya got her start as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel show Shake It Up.
At 24, she became the youngest person ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She earned the award for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.
2.
At 16, Ariana Grande made her Nickelodeon debut as Cat Valentine on Victorious.
At 26, she won her first Grammy — Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.
At 28, she won her second Grammy — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga.
3.
At 12, Olivia Rodrigo starred as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark.
At 19, she won three Grammys — Album of the Year for Sour, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License,” and Best New Artist.
4.
At 13, Keke Palmer starred as the titular character in Akeelah and the Bee.
At 14, her role as Mary Thomas in Jump In! made her a Disney Channel star, and at 15, her lead role in True Jackson, VP made her a Nickelodeon star.
At 28, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors.
5.
At 6, Drew Barrymore had her breakout role as Gertie Taylor in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
At 34, she won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV and the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for Grey Gardens.
6.
At 18, Anne Hathaway’s role as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries made her a Disney star.
At 31, she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Les Misérables.
7.
At 17, Leonardo DiCaprio landed a recurring role as Luke Brower on Growing Pains.
At 40, he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for The Wolf of Wall Street.
At 42, he won the Oscar for Best Actor, the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, and the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by Male Actor in a Leading Role for The Revenant.
At 23, she won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture for Closer.
At 29, she won the Oscar for Best Actress and the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama, and the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for Black Swan.
9.
At 13, Christian Bale landed his breakout role as Jim Graham in Empire of the Sun.
At 37, he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture, and the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for The Fighter.
At 40, he won his second SAG Award — Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for American Hustle.
10.
At 14, Regina King got her first main role as Brenda Jenkins on the NBC show 227.
At 44 and 45, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for American Crime.
At 47, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Seven Seconds.
At 48, she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture for If Beale Street Could Talk.
At 49, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Watchmen.
11.
At 5, Ron Howard landed the role of Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show.
At 24, he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Happy Days.
At 44, he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries for From the Earth to the Moon, which he co-produced.
At 48, he won two Oscars for A Beautiful Mind — Best Picture and Best Director. The movie also earned him the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama.
At 50, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for Arrested Development, which he narrated and co-executive produced.
At 54 and 56, his work as an executive producer on Curious George earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Animated Program.
At 63, he won a Grammy for Best Music Film for The Beatles: Eight Days a Week.
12.
At 18, Zac Efron became a Disney star by starring as Troy Bolton in High School Musical.
At 34, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for Down to Earth with Zac Efron.
13.
At 16, Neil Patrick Harris was cast as the titular character in the ABC series Doogie Howser, M.D.
At 37, he won two Primetime Emmy Awards — Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Glee and Outstanding Special Class Program for hosting the Tony Awards.
From 39-41, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program for hosting the Tony Awards each year.
At 41, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
14.
At 12, Helen Hunt landed her first main role as Helga on the ABC series Swiss Family Robinson.
At 31, 32, and 34, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Mad About You.
At 32, she won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Mad About You.
From 33-36, she took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Mad About You each year.
At 35, she won the Oscar for Best Actress, the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, and the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for As Good as It Gets.
15.
At 13, Christina Aguilera joined The Mickey Mouse Club, which was quite the star factory in the ’90s.
At 20, she won her first Grammy — Best New Artist.
At 22, she won a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for “Lady Marmalade” with Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink.
At 24, she won a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Beautiful.”
At 27, she won a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Ain’t No Other Man.”
At 35, she won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Say Something” with A Great Big World.
16.
At 12, Justin Timberlake debuted on The Mickey Mouse Club.
At 23, he won his first two Grammy Awards — Best Pop Vocal Album for Justified and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Cry Me a River.”
At 26, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Dick in a Box” on Saturday Night Live. He shared the award with Katreese Barnes, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, and Asa Taccone.
At 26, he also won two more Grammy Awards — Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “My Love” with T.I. and Best Dance Recording for “SexyBack.”
At 27, he won two additional Grammy Awards — Best Dance Recording for “LoveStoned/I Think She Knows” and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “What Goes Around… Comes Around.”
At 28 and 30, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL. At 30, he also won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his SNL opening monologue. The award was shared with Katreese Barnes, Seth Meyers, and John Mulaney.
At 33, he took home three Grammy Awards — Best Music Video for “Suit & Tie” with Jay-Z, Best R&B Song for “Pusher Love Girl,” and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Holy Grail” with Jay-Z.
At 36, he won one more Grammy — Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
17.
At 15, Keri Russell landed her spot on The Mickey Mouse Club.
At 23, she won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series — Drama for Felicity.
18.
At 13, Ryan Gosling joined the cast of The Mickey Mouse Club.
At 37, he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for La La Land.
19.
And finally, at 12, Britney Spears landed a role on The Mickey Mouse Club.
At 24, she won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording for “Toxic.”
