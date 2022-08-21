7 Lowest Rated Netflix Documentaries, According to Rotten Tomatoes Scores

True crimes, historical biographies, to mind-blowing conspiracy revelations with never-before-seen clips are what comprise Netflix’s documentaries. Viewers are likely to find a documentary that piques their interest enough that viewers will leave them rethinking their former perspectives or continuing to ponder the mysterious world around them.







Each documentary can follow a different type of mode, such as poetic, participatory, observational, reflexive, performative, or expository, which can influence the story structure and emphasize different elements found in the film. Despite documentaries being non-fiction, they can include some bias from their filmmakers and that can have an impact on how the narrative of the subject is told. Even among the best documentaries streaming on Netflix, some don’t live up to the expectation that the trailer or teaser set up at least according to some viewers and critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Worst Roommate Ever’ (2022- )(58%)

Having a roommate can mean adjusting (or getting used to) another person’s behavior. This can include walking home to a messy apartment or a party thrown during the weekday. Not all roommates are bad, but Alex Miller found the “worst roommate” possible. The Worst Roommate Ever (2022) was a miniseries recounting four stories of individuals who were deceived by their roommates and ultimately feared them.

The docu-series included 911 calls and video footage of the con-artists, as well as explained the risks of accepting and finding roommates on Craigslist or anywhere else on the internet where individuals can hide some of their information from the public. However, the true-crime series didn’t rank well among audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, 58% of audiences ranked Worst Roommate Ever a 3.5 or higher.

‘History of Swear Words’ (2021 – ) (68%, 54%)

Viewers might hear common curse words or profanity “beeped out” or conveniently cut off because the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulates the profanity and obscene content that airs on satellite and cable television shows. Streaming services aren’t regulated by the FCC so original shows and movies on those platforms don’t hesitate to throw in a couple of swear words, or in some cases, develop an entire documentary series exploring the History of Swear Words (2021-).

Nicolas Cage narrated the documentary series explaining the origins of some commonly used swear words and why some receive the categorization of “swear words.” The History of Swear Words didn’t score as low as other documentaries or docu-series on Netflix, where the 68% of critics gave positive reviews but only 54% of audiences ranked it 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’ (2022)

Teens from the 1990s and early 2000s couldn’t walk the school hallways (in the U.S.) before seeing another person wearing a shirt with the name “Abercombie” written across it. Abercombie & Fitch marketed towards consumers who wanted to be “cool,” while establishing exactly what the term “cool” meant and how qualified for their title. The documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercombie & Fitch (2022) explored how Abercombie & Fitch gained fame by being exclusive and how its exclusivity led to its downfall.

The documentary showed the side of Abercombie & Fitch that shoppers and consumers didn’t see, such as the criteria that employees needed to check off to be a part of the company. Overall, 63% of critics ranked White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercombie & Fitch positively whereas 29% of audiences rated White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercombie & Fitch a 3.5 or higher.

‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ (2020) (40%, 57%)

If anyone asks what the hit shows on Netflix were during the 2020 Pandemic, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (2020) will likely be one of them. Viewers were glued to their televisions screens watching the chaotic world of Joe Exotic and animal breeding unfold in front of them while suspecting Carole Baskin might have killed her husband in the 1997 Don Lewis cold case.

Despite the popularity that Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness earned during the 2020 Pandemic, the addicting television series ranked among the lowest on Rotten Tomatoes. 40% of critics ranked Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness positively whereas, 57% of audiences ranked Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness a 3.5 or higher. In March 2022, Peacock released the scripted series showing a new angle of Exotic and Baskin’s relationship.

‘Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive’ (2022) (43%)

Every sport has its risks and dangers. Some sports require years of training to adjust the body to a different lifestyle and fitness routine. Among Netflix’s sports documentaries, viewers can find Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022), this documentary centered on free diver Johanna Nordblad, who set out to swim under the ice with one breath while battling hypothermia.

Free divers don’t have any breathing equipment, so they have to rely on holding their breath while descending into the deep waters. The world record for the furthest a woman swam under the ice in one breath was 50 meters and Nordblad intended on breaking it, since the last time someone attempted to break it was three years ago. Despite the documentary empowering viewers to pursue their goals, it didn’t receive a positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Rotten Tomatoes didn’t show an average Tomatometer score for the documentary Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive, but 43% of audience members rated it 3.5 or higher.

‘The Goop Lab’ (2020-) (30%, 24%)

Actors branch out into other industries to follow their other passions. Alcoholic beverages and diverse fashion lines are typically the areas where actors are seen representing their unique brands. Gwyneth Paltrow, known for her roles in Iron Man (2011), and Mortdecai (2015), founded the wellness brand “Goop,” in 2008. In 2020, Netflix launched the series The Goop Lab. The Goop Lab focused on wellness topics.

Groups of people take on the challenge to confront their former experiences and learn to deal with the emotions they kept buried inside them. Viewers might have questioned how safe was some of the tasks that participants agreed to do. 30% of critics on the Tomatometer gave The Goop Lab a positive rating, whereas 24% of audiences ranked the series 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘The Minimalists: Less Is Now’ (2021) (0%, 26%)

Marie Kondo shared her advice and tips on helping viewers reduce the clutter in their homes in her series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (2019) and Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (2021). Both shows received positive views from viewers, but not all homemaker-over films and shows on Netflix saw the same reviews. Minimalists Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus narrate the 2021 documentary, The Minimalists: Less Is Now, where they emphasized the “less is more” mantra.

The documentary captured interviews with individuals and their viewpoints on eliminating some of their belongings. Viewers aren’t that keen to part with their belongings. 0% of the reviews were positive on the Tomatometer, and only 26% of audiences ranked The Minimalists: Less Is Now a 3.5 or higher.

