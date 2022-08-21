Categories
Life Style

9 Times Khloe Kardashian Had Great Relationship Advice — That She Should Follow Herself


Khloe Kardashian is often the person her sisters turn to for life and relationship advice yet the third-born sister has had arguably the most troubled love life.

Fans of Kardashians’ many reality TV shows and spin-offs have watched her leave a troubled marriage to Lamar Odom and have seen her push through Tristan Thompson’s many cheating scandals. 

Yet the mom-of-two has still managed to deliver some wise tidbits of relationship wisdom through it all — even if she doesn’t always take her own advice.

Here are some of the times Khloe Kardashian has given relationship advice that she should follow.

1. “Relationships should help you, not hurt you.”

Back in October 2018, Kardashian posted an image of some relationship advice on her Instagram account. She had advised people to get rid of any negative people in their lives.

RELATED: Why Khloé Kardashian Fans Think Getting Back With Tristan Thompson Was Never What Was Best For True

“Free yourself from negative people. Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with people who reflect the person you want to be,” she wrote.

The advice went on to mention and point out the positive aspects of not having negative people in your life.

2. Don’t change yourself for a man who cheats.

In an episode of her show “Revenge Body”, Kardashian spoke up about getting cheated on and how it can destroy a person’s confidence.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.