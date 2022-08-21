All FIFA 23 Heroes list

Excited to discover who made it onto the FIFA 23 Heroes list? FUT Heroes are a special group of players that left a lasting impression on their league with their extraordinary talents. These players share a number of similarities with FIFA 23 Icons, however, there are plenty of key differences that you need to be aware of before signing your own Hero.

FIFA 23 Heroes tend to feature lower stats compared to Icons, and they don’t have the same level of freedom that Icon cards do when it comes to slotting into teams. You need to pair Heroes up with players from their respective league or nation in order to obtain max chemistry, whereas Icons can fit into any team without facing restrictions. Here’s a list of 21 players coming to FIFA 23 as Heroes along with their ratings.

FIFA 23 Heroes

EA has confirmed the following 21 players are FIFA 23 Heroes:

Rudi Völler: 91

Diego Forlán: 91

Lúcio: 90

Jean-Pierre Papin: 90

Yaya Touré: 89

Jay-Jay Okocha: 89

Javier Mascherano: 89

Rafael Márquez: 89

Tomas Brolin: 89

Ricardo Carvalho: 89

Claudio Marchisio: 88

Dirk Kuyt: 88

Landon Donovan: 88

Hidetoshi Nakata: 88

Harry Kewell: 88

Ebi Smolarek: 88

Saeed Al-Owairan: 88

Joan Capdevila: 88

Park Ji-sung: 87

Sidney Govou: 87

Peter Crouch: 86

Now that we have a list of all the FIFA 23 Heroes, we can see that some of the players from FIFA 22 didn’t make the cut. Players like Joe Cole, David Ginola, and Freddie Ljungberg have been removed from the current batch of Heroes.

According to a recent Facebook post from EA which states they’ve just revealed the “final six heroes”, FIFA leakers suggest more Heroes are on the way. That includes players like Ledley King, Juninho, and Diego Simeone. There’s a chance these players could be added in a future update, as EA has added Icons to the game after launch.

World Cup FIFA 23 Heroes

Players will have access to FIFA World Cup FUT Hero cards from November 11, ten days before the real World Cup begins. Similar to Icon Prime Moments cards, the World Cup cards represent a famous performance on the world’s biggest stage, specifically from the FIFA 23 Heroes.

For example, Park Ji-Sung’s World Cup card could be based on his performance in the 2010 group stage match against Greece. Ji-Sung scored South Korea’s second goal of the game, becoming the first Asian player to score in three consecutive World Cup finals.

FIFA 23 Marvel Heroes

EA has partnered with Marvel to release unique comic book covers for each of the FIFA 23 Heroes. Each hero comes with their own superhero name and costume. Landon Donovan’s cover art features a Captain America-like costume along with ‘The Brave’ as his nickname, whereas Yaya Toure is pictured outside the Etihad Stadium in a bronze costume with green accents – he’s been given the name, ‘The Citadel’.

The collaboration also expands to in-game tifos, kits, and other stadium accessories in FIFA 23 to show off your pride for one of your Heroes. Marvel is going to release a limited edition comic book which contains the art for all of the FIFA 23 Heroes, along with written biographies from Marvel writers.

FIFA 23 Heroes availability

FIFA 23 Heroes are going to be available in Ultimate Team from launch. There were multiple types of Heroes cards in FIFA 22, so we expect to see different versions of these cards as FIFA 23 progresses. The FUT Captain Hero cards in FIFA 22 were released late into the football season, giving each Hero a 90+ rated card to match the game’s current power level.

That’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Heroes. EA has revealed lots of information about the football game, including the FIFA 23 system requirements and confirmation that crossplay is supported for the first time in the series. If you fancy getting your hands on FIFA 23 early access to start building your Ultimate Team before your mates, you can find out more in our guide.