Apple TV+ scraps ‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’ after Jennifer Garner leaves project | AppleInsider

An in-production Apple TV+ limited series “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends” is being scrapped, a report claims, after star Jennifer Garner exited the project.

The limited series, based on the Amy Silverstein memoir of the same title, was initially acquired by Apple in 2018 in a straight-to-series order. After an extended development period, Garner has now pulled out of the project entirely, a move which has reportedly killed the project on Apple’s streaming platform.

Sources of Deadline say scheduling issues forced Garner into leaving the show, though none of the parties involved have officially commented on the change. With Garner out, Apple has apparently decided not to proceed with it either.

Relatively little is known about the development of the show, except that it has taken a very long time to process. Apple placed the order with Garner aboard alongside Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, with the latter two parties still attached.

Though not proceeding with Apple TV+, the show still apparently has a small collection of writers working on more scripts, in the hope that it can be sold to another network.

The premature ending of the Apple TV+ show is only one of a number of Bad Robot projects that have encountered problems. HBO scrapped “Demimonde,” another straight-to-series order from 2018, but it is thought that project was shut down due to a production budget estimated to be around $250M.