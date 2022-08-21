Ashleigh Barty answers whether there’s chance of seeing her return to tennis again

Ashleigh Barty has promised that there won’t be another return to tennis in the future. In March, Barty announced a shock retirement from tennis at the age of 25. In 2014, Barty stepped away from tennis. After returning to the game, Barty became a three-time Grand Slam champion and reached the top ranking in the world.

But Barty retiring and returning to the game won’t happen again, according to the Australian. “There won’t be another time coming back to tennis, I promise you,” Barty told The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

Barty enjoying her retirement

“For me at the moment, I’m loving being off the court and transitioning into this new life – that’s not a new life, it’s just a different one. It’s just a slightly different focus from my profession,” Barty said.

“It’s just been everything that I’ve probably ever expected. It was a transition that I probably found quite easy and that was a reiteration and reassurance for me that it was the right time [to walk away]”.

Barty started the 2022 season by winning back-to-back titles at the Adelaide International and Australian Open. After starting the season with an 11-0 record, Barty didn’t play in February and then she pulled out of Indian Wells and Miami.

Barty pulling out of Indian Wells and Miami was a bit odd but nobody was ready for the announcement Barty made in late March. Since retiring, Barty has had one major life event. In July, Barty married her long-time partner Garry Kissick.

Barty is happy where she at and she has no regrets over retiring at such a young age. Last year, Barty achieved her childhood dream when she became a Wimbledon champion. In March, Barty admitted that she slowly started to lose motivation after winning Wimbledon. Barty felt she achieved her goals and continuing to play without a real motivation would be a recipe for disaster.