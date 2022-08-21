BBC Breakfast fans fume over ‘excessive’ Joshua v Usyk coverage ‘Bored now’

Last night, Usyk retained his world title against Anthony Joshua by a split points decision after a tough and gruelling fight. The loss hit the British athlete hard and became emotional in the post-fight press release. However, BBC Breakfast viewers were left unimpressed with the heavy coverage of the fight and took to their social media to express their annoyance.

At the beginning of the show, presenter Hannah Miller began: “British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has lost his world title in a match against Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk.

Roger Johnson continued: “Joshua pushed Usyk all the way but was defeated on a split decision by the judges after 12 rounds prompting an emotional reaction.”

Talking to BBC sports correspondent Holly Hamilton, she explained: “It was close and you can see that has added to the emotion, I think that is part of the problem when it is a split decision.

“Between them, three judges, one of them went for Anthony Joshua, and watching the fight back Usyk is another level.

