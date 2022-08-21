Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals New Campaign Gameplay Footage

Some brief new gameplay from the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now been revealed. Since first announcing the latest Call of Duty game a couple of months back, footage from the game’s campaign is all that Activision and developer Infinity Ward have opted to show off. Now, that trend has continued once again prior to the unveiling of the game’s multiplayer mode in the coming month.

In a new clip shared via the official Call of Duty YouTube channel, Activision highlighted one of the levels that will be seen in the single-player component of Modern Warfare 2. The video itself is only 15-seconds in total and is meant to highlight the fact that the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 will be accessible prior to the game’s official launch at the end of October. While highlighting this promotion, though, a handful of snippets from this level were shown off. In short, we see the player character traversing through a valley of some sort as a helicopter flies overhead. The video then ends as they exit this valley and look out over a convoy that is sitting in the middle of the desert.

As mentioned, the most notable thing that we’ve recently learned about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign recently is that it will be playable sooner than previously expected. For those who pre-order MW2 digitally on any platform, Activision will be granting players access to the campaign of the game a full week ahead of time. This early access will begin on October 20th and will then be followed by the full launch of Modern Warfare 2 the following week which will then make the multiplayer mode playable.

In a general sense, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be fully launching this fall on October 28th. The game will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Do you have any strong feelings about this new footage from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? And are you excited to see what story Infinity Ward is looking to tell in the game this year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.