Hi, I’m Mr. DAPs, the Founder, and Editor in Chief ofMAGIC!

I can be regularly found at Disneyland with my hat and bow tie taking pictures and simply enjoying the Happiest Place on Earth.

I’m also the weekly host of GEEKS CORNER and your Disney reporter for DISNEY REPORTER on DAPS MAGIC’s YouTube channel. I am also now honored to announced that I’m a Brand Ambassador with Her Universe! Find me on Twitter and Instagram. as I’d love to connect with you. Make sure and say hi!