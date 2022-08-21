Edge Gives Update On His Relationship With AEW’s Christian Cage

Ever since Cage’s 2021 in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble saw him and Edge compete in the same match for the first time in over a decade, people have been clamoring for another reunion of the former partners. However, Cage’s recent remarks that he plans on staying with AEW for the remainder of his career have made many fans question whether or not that day will ever come. On top of that, both men appear to be happy remaining where they are, even if it means staying separated as they head into the final years of their careers.

While Cage has been tight-lipped about any possible plans to retire, when the subject of retirement arose in Edge’s Bleacher Report interview, the “Rated-R Superstar” said that he recognizes he doesn’t have much time left as an in-ring competitor. “I am enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it’s going to end soon,” Edge concluded, “I know the end is in sight and I can see it, and because of that, it makes me enjoy it more.”