Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Sudbury

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Greater Sudbury and Vicinity.”Localized heavy rainfall this afternoon into this evening. Scattered showers have developed across the area this afternoon. These showers are slow moving and may continue to redevelop through the day. Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm are possible through early this evening,” said the Environment Canada website. The statement also suggested that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.