Fitness expert Omair Orakzai steps into the metaverse – Daily Times

You are a crypto expert and you run multiple business. How do you divide your day between all that you do?

I have always believed in smart work. In this digital era, I use technology efficiently for my businesses. I run most of my businesses remotely with the help of my mobile phone. So, whether at home or on vacation abroad, I manage to keep all my business intact without hassle. Work-life balance is crucial to my productivity, and I make sure not to compromise on it, eventually making me a better businessman daily.

How instrumental is social media in helping you with your ventures? Do you take a break from it?

I am a huge supporter of digitalization. Social media has created tremendous opportunities for brands to expand globally. All my business operations are automated with the help of social media. It helped me scale my business and explore gated markets and opportunities. I am constantly thriving to become bigger and better, explore global opportunities and create a larger impact. My urge to grow and build an empire does not allow me to take a break since I believe that once you get comfortable with your lifestyle, you close the doors to improvement for yourself.

You are very active in trading and cryptocurrency. For the uninitiated, please explain what cryptocurrency is and what are you doing professionally in this regard?

Cryptocurrency is digital assets or digital currency as generally known. It is based on blockchain technology, allowing decentralized financial transactions all over the internet. The idea behind Cryptocurrency is to break the loop of the centralized banking system and provide easier and more convenient solutions to people. I have been trading Cryptocurrency for years now. I have a Discord group dedicated to educating people of my community about Cryptocurrency and the opportunities it brings forth, creating awareness of the future technology, and staying informed of projects like Web 3.0, metaverse, etc. We have over 28,000 members in our discord group and are still counting. This group has generated many rags to riches stories and this drives me to contribute more to the group.

What are you currently working on?

I am right now in the execution phase of my new venture related to high-quality supplements. Although the imported supplements are of high quality, most individuals cannot afford them due to their expensiveness. I am building a brand around high-quality supplements at a minimal price solely made in Pakistan.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

I have a long journey ahead of me to achieve what I want. But as of now, my biggest achievement is my community, which is growing daily. Seeing my people becoming independent traders and getting financially stable through acquiring the knowledge from my discord group is a feeling that I cannot even put to words. It is what keeps me motivated and focused in life.

You are one of the most influential people in Pakistan right now. Growing up, who influenced you to pursue your line of work?

It’s difficult to call out just one name. I had a lot of people around me that pushed me to succeed and do something I always wanted to do. Growing up, I was always a street-smart kid who wanted to become a big businessman. I never took my studies seriously, so I dropped out of university. It gave me a lot of time to reflect on what I wanted to do and map out how to achieve it. At first, I replaced my friends’ circle, which was a bad influence on me, with the ones I could look up to. This process took a while, but it was worth it and here I am, on my journey to achieve it.



