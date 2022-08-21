George Harrison Didn’t Enjoy Listening to The Beatles’ Music on CD

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

George Harrison Said There Was ‘No Comparison’ Between Him and Keith Richards

Later, the former Beatle enjoyed how his 1991 Japanese tour sounded on its live album

George played some of his Beatles’ music while on tour with Eric Clapton in Japan in 1991. They recorded everything and put it on a live album. Initially, George thought recording a live performance would be tough, but he thought the album turned out great.

He told Scott Muni at WNEW-FM (per George Harrison on George Harrison), “I’m happy about it anyway. I thought it turned out good; it’s got a really good sound considering live isn’t the easiest thing to record and mix and hold onto the kind of—you know, because you’ve got so much power on the stage with all the amplification, but to put it back into a CD and try to have it sound as powerful, it’s not that easy. But I think it came out pretty good.

“I’m very happy. You know, all the time I was mixing the record, as I said earlier, it’s not that easy mixing trying to get the feel of the show onto disc, but I’m very happy how it turned out.

“The engineer, John Harris, was excellent, and I thought, because I was being precautious, I think it turned out even better than what I was expecting. And it was a great band to work with, and I just hope I can do it again sometime.”

George was pleased with how “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” sounded on the live album. “It’s far superior, I think, to the original studio recording, and Eric just plays his butt off. It’s really good,” he said.

George wasn’t happy about how The Beatles’ music sounded on CD. However, at least he thought his own music sounded good.

RELATED: George Harrison Said Jeff Lynne’s Singing Voice Made Him Want to Try Harder on His Vocals on ‘Cloud Nine’