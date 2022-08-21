‘Good heavens’ Queen mistaken for lookalike after woman bumped into monarch at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has been spotted at public events throughout her 70-year reign. However, despite her frequent appearances, some people still have not recognised Britain’s longest-reigning monarch out and about.

According to the Mirror, one elderly lady failed to notice the Queen while walking in a small village shop.

The brilliant story of how Her Majesty avoided detection when she ventured into a village shop in Norfolk was retold by artist Juliet Pannett.

She claimed the Queen was about to take Afternoon Tea at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk when she realised they had no cake.

The monarch then supposedly donned her headscarf and walked towards a village shop to restock.

JUST IN: ‘Oh, yes I do!’ Royal rebel Duchess of Kent lays bare surprising fondness for rap music