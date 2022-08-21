Categories
Sports

Holland tennis wins opening quad


The Holland boys tennis team won their opening quad of the season at home.

In the first competition of the season, the Holland boys varsity tennis team finished in 1st place at their own quad. Holland won 23 out of a possible 24 matches. Every flight for the Dutch finished in 1st place in their respective

“It’s always great to start the season off on a good note,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “I’m proud of my guys and excited to see how we progress throughout the season.”

Aiden Sin won at No. 1 singles, leading a sweep fo champions with Andrew Lubbers, Graham VanFassen and James Baer.

In doubles, Sam Payne and Elliot Wehrmeyer won at No. 1. Oscar Miller and Emmett Book won at No. 2. Connor Huizenga and Willem Evenson won at No. 3. Harper Prutch and Owen Baer won at No. 4. Royce Cano and Will Lubbers won at No. 5.

BOYS SOCCER

Maroons win two

Holland Christian defeated Western Michigan Christian 3-0 and NorthPointe Christian 8-0 in Saturday’s Witte Tournament.



