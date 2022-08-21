House of the Dragon: George RR Martin confirms how many years S1 covers and how it ends

This set a precedent for the fledgling dynasty that only male heirs could inherit the throne – something Rhaenyra is determined to change.

Anyone who has ever watched a minute of Westerosi life knows that conflict is never far, so it is no spoiler to confirm that war is on the way.

Martin added: “Then the war itself breaks out in 129 AC, so we have basically a 28-year run just in the first season here.

“And you see the various characters introduced and the conflict begin to grow, the seeds of what will eventually be a war. But not right away. The seeds grow and feelings intensify and grievances are collected and all of that stuff, so, yeah, there’s a lot going on there.”