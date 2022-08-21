Categories
Entertainment

House of the Dragon: George RR Martin confirms how many years S1 covers and how it ends


This set a precedent for the fledgling dynasty that only male heirs could inherit the throne – something Rhaenyra is determined to change.

Anyone who has ever watched a minute of Westerosi life knows that conflict is never far, so it is no spoiler to confirm that war is on the way. 

Martin added: “Then the war itself breaks out in 129 AC, so we have basically a 28-year run just in the first season here.

“And you see the various characters introduced and the conflict begin to grow, the seeds of what will eventually be a war. But not right away. The seeds grow and feelings intensify and grievances are collected and all of that stuff, so, yeah, there’s a lot going on there.”



Source link

Stefan Kyriazis

By Stefan Kyriazis

Stefan Kyriazis is an Entertainment journalist, who has been Arts Editor of Express Online since 2013 and helped launch the site. Before that he worked at Heat, Grazia and Star magazines and contributed to Attitude magazine with a monthly column. His particular focus is Film and theatre, with a passion to promote the arts in the UK.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.