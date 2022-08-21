Insuring The Metaverse: Why You (or Your Avatar) Will Want Real Insurance For Your Virtual Life – Fin Tech – Canada

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began and society pivoted to online

work, school, and play, companies have become increasingly

interested in developing and investing in the metaverse. But what

is the metaverse exactly? To be frank, it is difficult to fully

describe because the metaverse is not fully operational or created

yet. There are many competing theories as to what the metaverse

will actually be. In general, the metaverse will include virtual

reality and augmented reality that can be accessed through game

consoles, PCs, and even phones. It will essentially be an online

community, similar to the real world, where people will engage

virtually in much the same way they engage in real life. Many

believe that the metaverse will include a digital economy where

users can purchase clothing, goods, and property and own these

items just like they do in the real world.

Supporters of the metaverse believe it will be interoperable –

allowing users to hop from one virtual platform to another. This

would enable them to bring the virtual clothing or goods they

purchased on one platform, onto another. Others believe that this

interoperability will never be a reality because it would require

collaboration on the part of the tech giants FAMGA – Faceboook,

Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Such collaboration, some say,

would not be profitable or desirable for these companies. Still,

others believe the metaverse, sometimes called Web3, will be a

truly decentralized web where consumers actually own the products

they purchase, instead of the current privately-owned platforms

that exist now. Those people believe that the FAMGA companies will

eventually co-operate and collaborate together or risk being

excluded from the Metaverse entirely.

There already are iterations of the metaverse – in

Fortnite users can experience VR concerts, and World

of Warcraft is a persistent virtual world that exists even

when users aren’t logged on. Facebook hopes to one day host a

virtual world in which you can go into a virtual house and hang out

with friends, while Microsoft is working on creating virtual

boardrooms so companies can train new hires and host meetings

virtually. There are still significant technological hurdles to

implementing the metaverse on the scale needed for it to be part of

society’s everyday functioning. For instance, the Oculus

headsets that allow users to feel fully immersed in the games they

are playing are large and clunky, and often leave users with motion

sickness and headaches when worn too long. Just how users will

interact with the metaverse is still being worked out but it seems

undeniable that a shift in technology and society’s interaction

with technology is taking place.

But Why should Insurance Companies Care about the

Metaverse?

Insurance is all about transferring risk. The novelty of the

metaverse means that users and consumers will be exposed to new

risks. These consumers will likely want to transfer some of their

risk to insurance companies. So what are some of the risks?

Cryptocurrency presents a unique risk and hackers all over the

globe are already using cryptocurrency to do away with peoples’

life savings. Cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology, which

means that an owner of a blockchain cryptocurrency, say bitcoin,

can see every transaction that each bitcoin has been used in. The

problem with blockchain technology however, is that there is no

name attached to bitcoin and when a bitcoin is transferred to

another person, that bitcoin is completely untraceable.

Consider the recent international case where a 17-year-old from

Hamilton, Ontario hacked $48-million in cryptocurrency from a US

entrepreneur. Although the teen was eventually caught and ordered

to return $2.5-million to the victim, due to the untraceable nature

of cryptocurrency, much of the total $48-million stolen may never

be recoverable.

Only to compound the increased risks hackers pose, quantum

computing is now considered a top security risk. Quantum computing

is a hyper-intelligent technology, which allows for sophisticated

weather modeling, financial analysis, and research capabilities,

but it can also pose a risk to IT-security protocols. It is

speculated that quantum computers may soon be intelligent enough to

extort one of the vulnerabilities in blockchain technology. For

example, with bitcoin, when a transaction occurs two things happen:

a public key, available to everyone, and a private key, available

only to the purchaser, are generated. These key combinations are

then in effect written into the blockchain and the transaction

locks. The vulnerability is where the transaction is announced to

the world by the public key, but the transaction hasn’t been

fully integrated into the block chain. Theoretically, these funds

could be re-diverted to a different address within this window of

time. The computing technology and algorithms that would be needed

to accomplish this are so complex that current supercomputers are

unable to perform this. However, that is not to say that quantum

computers may not be able to one day.

Another real risk that is posed by the metaverse is that of

privacy breaches. For instance, crypto wallets are necessarily

public – anyone is able to see what is in a user’s wallet once

they have the address to the wallet. But that transparency

doesn’t stop at what virtual currency is in a user’s wallet

and what transactions have occurred with that virtual currency, it

extends to transactions made in the real world because a user’s

bank card and credit card are linked to that wallet. Finding a

user’s wallet address is simple if someone knows the NFTs in

that person’s wallet and can then search for that NFT. While

this may not seem like much of an issue, many cryptocurrency

advocates are pushing for using NFTs for medical records, social

media, and home ownership. The privacy issues that could arise by

storing this information in a wallet are glaring.

The ways in which consumers will want to transfer risks

associated with the metaverse remain to be seen. If the large-scale

adoption of purchasing products and engaging in the metaverse

occurs, insurance companies will begin issuing insurance policies

for the virtual property, assets, and personal information

contained therein. Although the metaverse will need to be

significantly more developed and predictable before this happens,

when insurance companies do delve into the metaverse, there will

undoubtedly be a large customer base eager to transfer some of

their online risk.

References

Lou, Ethan, Hamilton Teen Banned

from Crypto for a Year after Hacking $48-million from ‘Bitcoin

Pioneer’ (June 2022), online: The Globe and Mail

Ravenscraft, Eric, NFTs Are a Privacy

and Security Nightmare (April 2022), online: Wired

Ravenscraft, Eric, What is the

Metaverse, Exactly? Everything you never wanted to know about the

future of talking about the future (April 2002), online:

Wired

Ravisetti, Monisha, Quantum Hackers

Could Break Bitcoin in Minutes, but don’t Panic Just

Yet (February 2022), online: CNET

Sheehan, Matt, Crypto & Quantum

Computing Among Top Risks Flagged by Swiss Re (June 2022),

online: Reinsurance News

Singer, Andrew, Does the Metaverse

Need Blockchain to Ensure Widespread Adoption? (July

2022), online: Cointelegraph

The content of this article is intended to provide a general

guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought

about your specific circumstances.