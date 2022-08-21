Insuring The Metaverse: Why You (or Your Avatar) Will Want Real Insurance For Your Virtual Life – Fin Tech – Canada

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began and society pivoted to online
work, school, and play, companies have become increasingly
interested in developing and investing in the metaverse. But what
is the metaverse exactly? To be frank, it is difficult to fully
describe because the metaverse is not fully operational or created
yet. There are many competing theories as to what the metaverse
will actually be. In general, the metaverse will include virtual
reality and augmented reality that can be accessed through game
consoles, PCs, and even phones. It will essentially be an online
community, similar to the real world, where people will engage
virtually in much the same way they engage in real life. Many
believe that the metaverse will include a digital economy where
users can purchase clothing, goods, and property and own these
items just like they do in the real world.
Supporters of the metaverse believe it will be interoperable –
allowing users to hop from one virtual platform to another. This
would enable them to bring the virtual clothing or goods they
purchased on one platform, onto another. Others believe that this
interoperability will never be a reality because it would require
collaboration on the part of the tech giants FAMGA – Faceboook,
Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Such collaboration, some say,
would not be profitable or desirable for these companies. Still,
others believe the metaverse, sometimes called Web3, will be a
truly decentralized web where consumers actually own the products
they purchase, instead of the current privately-owned platforms
that exist now. Those people believe that the FAMGA companies will
eventually co-operate and collaborate together or risk being
excluded from the Metaverse entirely.
There already are iterations of the metaverse – in
Fortnite users can experience VR concerts, and World
of Warcraft is a persistent virtual world that exists even
when users aren’t logged on. Facebook hopes to one day host a
virtual world in which you can go into a virtual house and hang out
with friends, while Microsoft is working on creating virtual
boardrooms so companies can train new hires and host meetings
virtually. There are still significant technological hurdles to
implementing the metaverse on the scale needed for it to be part of
society’s everyday functioning. For instance, the Oculus
headsets that allow users to feel fully immersed in the games they
are playing are large and clunky, and often leave users with motion
sickness and headaches when worn too long. Just how users will
interact with the metaverse is still being worked out but it seems
undeniable that a shift in technology and society’s interaction
with technology is taking place.
But Why should Insurance Companies Care about the
Metaverse?
Insurance is all about transferring risk. The novelty of the
metaverse means that users and consumers will be exposed to new
risks. These consumers will likely want to transfer some of their
risk to insurance companies. So what are some of the risks?
Cryptocurrency presents a unique risk and hackers all over the
globe are already using cryptocurrency to do away with peoples’
life savings. Cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology, which
means that an owner of a blockchain cryptocurrency, say bitcoin,
can see every transaction that each bitcoin has been used in. The
problem with blockchain technology however, is that there is no
name attached to bitcoin and when a bitcoin is transferred to
another person, that bitcoin is completely untraceable.
Consider the recent international case where a 17-year-old from
Hamilton, Ontario hacked $48-million in cryptocurrency from a US
entrepreneur. Although the teen was eventually caught and ordered
to return $2.5-million to the victim, due to the untraceable nature
of cryptocurrency, much of the total $48-million stolen may never
be recoverable.
Only to compound the increased risks hackers pose, quantum
computing is now considered a top security risk. Quantum computing
is a hyper-intelligent technology, which allows for sophisticated
weather modeling, financial analysis, and research capabilities,
but it can also pose a risk to IT-security protocols. It is
speculated that quantum computers may soon be intelligent enough to
extort one of the vulnerabilities in blockchain technology. For
example, with bitcoin, when a transaction occurs two things happen:
a public key, available to everyone, and a private key, available
only to the purchaser, are generated. These key combinations are
then in effect written into the blockchain and the transaction
locks. The vulnerability is where the transaction is announced to
the world by the public key, but the transaction hasn’t been
fully integrated into the block chain. Theoretically, these funds
could be re-diverted to a different address within this window of
time. The computing technology and algorithms that would be needed
to accomplish this are so complex that current supercomputers are
unable to perform this. However, that is not to say that quantum
computers may not be able to one day.
Another real risk that is posed by the metaverse is that of
privacy breaches. For instance, crypto wallets are necessarily
public – anyone is able to see what is in a user’s wallet once
they have the address to the wallet. But that transparency
doesn’t stop at what virtual currency is in a user’s wallet
and what transactions have occurred with that virtual currency, it
extends to transactions made in the real world because a user’s
bank card and credit card are linked to that wallet. Finding a
user’s wallet address is simple if someone knows the NFTs in
that person’s wallet and can then search for that NFT. While
this may not seem like much of an issue, many cryptocurrency
advocates are pushing for using NFTs for medical records, social
media, and home ownership. The privacy issues that could arise by
storing this information in a wallet are glaring.
The ways in which consumers will want to transfer risks
associated with the metaverse remain to be seen. If the large-scale
adoption of purchasing products and engaging in the metaverse
occurs, insurance companies will begin issuing insurance policies
for the virtual property, assets, and personal information
contained therein. Although the metaverse will need to be
significantly more developed and predictable before this happens,
when insurance companies do delve into the metaverse, there will
undoubtedly be a large customer base eager to transfer some of
their online risk.
