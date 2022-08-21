‘It’s been a long time:’ Four generations of Steelers fan gather in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE (KDKA) – At times, football is a family affair but Saturday night was a special one for a family with Pittsburgh ties in Jacksonville.

Helen Natko said she moved to Florida from the Mon Valley area by her heart will always bleed black and gold.

So much so that years later, her family only roots for Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, Helen was joined by women from across four generations in her family at TIAA Bank Field for another milestone event: 12-year-old Olivia’s first ever Steelers game.

“Born and raised near Pittsburgh, [for] Bradshaw, I was there when we booed him and we went through him when they cheered him so it’s been a long time,” Helen said.

“I’ve always said, if you lived in Pittsburgh, they inject you with it – you don’t get a choice,” added Charmaine Hall, a Pittsburgh native living in Jacksonville.

“We’re all from Pittsburgh, so yeah, if I didn’t root for the Steelers, I’d probably be out on the street somewhere,” laughed Lindsey Hall.

Helen said she’s been to dozens of games in her lifetime, going all the way back to when the Steelers called Forbes Field their home.

They were treated to yet another Steelers victory as the team escaped with a 16-15 win over the Jaguars.