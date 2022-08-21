Jamaica Trade and Investment Expo in South Florida was the “Best in 18 Years.”

Over 300 business owners and investors in South Florida attended the 18th Annual Trade and Investment Power Lunch & Jamaican Business Expo on Thursday, to learn about investment opportunities in Jamaica and network for business growth.

The event was hosted by The Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Consulate General of Jamaica. President of the chamber, Marie Gill, said “It was excellent. I believe it is the best in 18 years.” Over 300 persons and 30 exhibitors attended the event.

Presented under the theme “Re-igniting Brand Jamaica in Florida,” business leaders, 80 percent of whom were Jamaicans, heard from the top brass at some of Jamaica’s most important agencies about the resources available and benefits of doing business on the island.

The guest speaker was Mr. Anthony Barbar, Florida’s Trade and Investment advisor to Jamaica. He encouraged attendees to take up the opportunities to acquire properties in Jamaica and in the process help to rebuild the country. He also advised the business leaders to use all the resources available at the event to turn their visions into reality.

Shane Angus, Regional Manager for Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) North American Regional Offices, gave an overview of Jamaica’s Investment opportunities. He invited business owners and investors to take advantage of his agency’s export and investment services to create, operate and expand their businesses. JAMPRO was set up to ease the burden associated with Foreigners doing business with Jamaica, and Mr. Angus detailed the resources available.

Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, spoke about the trends in the Jamaica Stock market and how members of the Diaspora can build wealth by investing in Jamaican stocks. Ms. Nicole Hayles, Marketing Manager of Jamaica’s National Land Agency, was unable to travel but used a video to explain her department’s role in facilitating land ownership.

The regional director of the U.S. Export-Import Bank; Elena Mendez, explained the processes and procedures businesses can use to finance their export projects. The options include providing a guarantee to overseas buyers to ensure payment and a working capital program to help companies finance purchase orders.

Unlike previous years, the exhibitors were “carefully selected and targeted based on the service value they provided,” according to Marie Gill. Most of the businesses and service providers were from Jamaica, with the rest from the region and locally. “Focus was on trade and investment with Jamaica. There was also an emphasis on helping local businesses in the south Florida area grow and also have access to the support and tools to invest,” Gill told CNW.

Exhibitors included Financing resources, banks and alternative funding programs, bonding agents, procurement service providers, women business representatives, and business technical service providers.

Gill said the event allowed the organizers to focus more on Jamaican businesses.