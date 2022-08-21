Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship timeline as the couple get married

Jen and Ben made their shotgun wedding official with a ceremony this weekend (Picture: Rich Fury/WireImage)

It’s been wedding bells, again, for Bennifer this weekend. The pair had a lavish, white wedding ceremony following their shotgun Las Vegas wedding.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her new ring the morning after she and actor Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas after a three-month engagement.

She also confirmed that she has changed her name following the White Chapel ceremony.

The singer, 52, wrote a message on her blog to fans, expressing that ‘love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for’ before signing off with her new full name – Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Despite the happy ending, it, of course, has not been an easy road for the couple, with the celebrity pair getting back together last year after calling off their first wedding nearly 10 years ago.

Let’s take a look back at Bennifer’s journey…

Jennifer and Ben meet – December 2001

The 2003 film gave us Bennifer (Picture: Getty Images)

The couple met over 20 years ago while on the set of the film Gigli.

While the movie bombed at the box office, no one could have expected the legacy it eventually gave us in the name of Bennifer.

The first engagement – November 2002



Ben proposed with a pink diamond (Picture: Getty Images)

Less than a year later, the pair were engaged.

Ben proposed with a pink diamond, starting a bit of a trend with Hollywood couples.

The same month, the pair starred together in the truly iconic Jenny From The Block music video.

The wedding that never was – September 2003



They called off their wedding (Picture: Getty Images)

Days before they were due to tie the knot, Bennifer called off their wedding.

They said at the time: ‘Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.

‘When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate “decoy brides” at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.

‘We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families, and our friends.’

Jennifer and Ben split – January 2004



They split in 2004 (Picture: Getty Images)

However, a few months later, things were called off for good.

The pair split, with Jennifer’s rep issuing a simple statement: ‘I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.’

Other relationships and kids – 2004-2021



Jen was married to Marc Anthony (Picture: Getty Images)

A long 17 years passes!

Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with the pair sharing three children. They split in 2018 but have stayed friends.

The actor went on to date Ana de Armas after meeting in early 2020 on the set of Deep Water. However, after a year together, they called it quits, with Ben famously chucking out his cardboard cutout of Ana.

Jennifer got married to Marc Anthony in 2004, with the pair sharing two children. They split in 2011, but have continued to co-parent together.

She later started dating Alex Rodriguez in 2017. They got engaged in 2019, but parted ways in 2021.

The reunion – May 2021

People couldn’t handle it when Ben and Jennifer were spotted taking a trip to Montana together.

They were then photographed together in Miami, looking happier than ever.

Jennifer and Ben go Instagram official – June 2021

She finally confirmed their reunion (Picture: Getty Images)

Finally, we got confirmation that Bennifer was officially back on.

Jen shared a sweet snap of the pair of them kissing – following a string of photos of herself looking gorgeous, that is. Priorities.

Captioning the snap, she simply wrote: ’52 … what it do.’

Red carpet debut (round two) – September 2021

So cute! (Picture: Getty Images)

On the red carpet at Venice Film Festival, the pair shared a kiss on the red carpet and no one could handle it.

They were there promoting Ben’s film The Last Duel and, frankly, no one could take their eyes off them.

Ben looked suave in a tux, Jen wore a stunning white gown – basically, it was everything.

Things are different this time around – February 2022

Jen has been open about how the relationship is different this time round.

She told People: ‘We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.

‘It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.

‘We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.’

Engagement 2.0 – April 2022

They’re officially engaged for a second time (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Ben and Jen got engaged for a second time back in April, with

JLo revealed details about the romantic proposal, which reportedly occurring during a bubble bath.

In a video message to fans, she said: ‘Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.

‘I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, “is that a yes?” I said YES of course that’s a YES.’

Las Vegas wedding – July 2022

Bennifer finally tied the knot on Saturday, July 16 in Sin City on Saturday, three months after he popped the question.

The Marry Me actress shared photos and videos of her dress, while Ben showed off his white tux, with the pair exchanging vows at the Little White Chapel.

August 2022 – a lavish wedding weekend in Georgia

The superstar couple descended on Georgia on August 20 to make it official, inviting friends and family to celebrate in a ceremony.

Taking place at Ben’s $8.9 million (approx. £7.5 million) Georgia estate, Jennifer wore a stunning white, Ralph Lauren couture gown, while Affleck looked sharp in a matching black and white tuxedo.

Guests all wore white at Ben’s palatial Georgian estate (Picture: SplashNews.com)

The couple were cheered down the aisle after their nuptials by close friends and family, including their children from different marriages.

A Hollywood story for the ages!



