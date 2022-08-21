Johns Wins ITF 15K Futures in Memphis – Duke University

MEMPHIS, TENN. – Duke senior Garrett Johns earned his first career professional title on Sunday after he claimed the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Men’s Singles 15K Futures crown in Memphis, Tenn.



Johns put together an impressive showing over the five-day tournament that concluded with him defeating No. 6 Shunsuke Mitsui of Japan 6-2, 6-0 in the title match.



“I’m really excited to win my first pro tournament,” Johns said. “This is a big step in my tennis career and I’m excited to carry the momentum back to Duke’s campus and get back to work with the team for a great upcoming season.”



Along the way, Johns also bested No. 7 Sam Riffice of the United States in a three-set semifinal thriller. Johns earned a 6-3 victory in the opening set but dropped the second 7-5. He then rebounded for a gutsy 7-6 (2) tiebreak win in the final frame, saving two match points, to advance to the championship match. Johns and Riffice were familiar foes heading into the contest as Riffice, the 2021 NCAA singles champion, ended Johns’ 2022 collegiate season in the NCAA Singles Championship back in May.



Johns becomes the second Blue Devil to register a professional title this month after incoming freshman Pedro Rodenas earned the ITF Men’s Singles 15K Futures crown in Xativa, Spain. Also with the tournament win, he joins Rodenas in the top 800 in ATP rankings.



RESULTS

Men’s Singles

First Round: Garrett Johns (USA) def. Elijah Poritzky (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Second Round: Garrett Johns (USA) def. Pedro Rodenas (SPN) 6-3, 6-4

Quarterfinals: Garrett Johns (USA) def. Alex Michelsen (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (4)

Semifinals: Garrett Johns (USA) def. No. 7 Sam Riffice (USA) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2)

Finals: Garrett Johns (USA) def. No. 6 Shunsuke Mitsui (JPN) 6-2, 6-0

