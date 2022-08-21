Kate Middleton is ‘a country girl at heart’ – how to get her look for less

“Besides the myriad of immaculately cut coat dresses – often a practical choice as it’s against etiquette for Kate to remove her coat in public – Kate favours swishy summer dresses in a rainbow of hues and beautifully tailored separates, usually an eye-catching blouse and wide leg trousers.”

The fashion expert continued: “The Duchess will almost always have a fuller, A-line skirt to balance out her beautiful broad shoulders but likes to keep us guessing with her necklines.

“We have seen her dazzle in everything from boat and crew necks to high fashion Peter Pan collars and show stopping off-the-shoulder numbers.”

As for accessories, Miranda said that Kate’s jewellery is “relatively subtle, with small to medium sized drop earrings giving Kate’s looks just enough sparkle and not detracting from the show stopping engagement ring, which of course belonged to her mother in law, the late Princess Diana”.