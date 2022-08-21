Marriage star Nicola Walker’s past co-stars labelled her ‘laziest actor they’ve ever met’

Tonight, BBC drama Marriage will return with its third instalment of the new drama. Unforgotten actress Nicola Walker is starring alongside Game of Thrones star Sean Bean as married couple Emma and Ian, who have struggles but are still very much in love. The four-part drama will come to a close on Monday, wrapping up this particular chapter in their lives for good.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Marriage.

Actress Nicola Walker is one of Britain’s most recognisable TV stars, having had a long thriving career in the entertainment industry.

One of her biggest and earliest roles was as Ruth Evershed in the spy drama Spooks on BBC One for seven years, before later moving on to Last Tango in Halifax for another eight.

Some of her smaller parts have been in shows like Collateral, Babylon, Doctor Who: Dark Eyes 1, River, Scott and Bailey and Prisoners’ Wives, just to name a few.

Arguably, Walker’s biggest shows have been airing from 2015 onwards.

