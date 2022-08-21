Marriage viewers cringe over drama’s ‘dire’ theme tune ‘Want to stick pencils in my ears’

He said in a video Q&A with Nicola and creator Stefan Golaszewski: “I am bored of watching a lot of programmes these days, especially about detectives.

“I don’t know why people always making a story about detectives and police. They are so boring. I hate reading detective novels too.

“Almost all the characters end up repeating themselves and telling the next guy what just happened. It is just the same old kind of structure.”

The BBC also addressed the backlash to the sound, saying the series went through all of the normal sound checks prior to broadcast.

A spokesperson told the Daily Mirror they were yet to receive any complaints.

Marriage airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm.