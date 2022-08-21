Mason City seeing more problems with stray pets and other animals

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say there’s a growing problem with animals in Mason City.

In the month of July, the Mason City Police Department reported:

— At least 9 bite cases, 6 were dogs, and 2 were cats. (One of these cases involved a dog attacking another dog. The rest were bites on people).

— At least 14 criminal citations were issued for animal ordinance violations.

— At least 72 animals were impounded at the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter (37 dogs, 32 cats, 2 guinea pigs and 1 bird). This is the highest number of dogs ever taken to the shelter.

Police say 323 dogs and cats were impounded by August 5, more than the 311 impounded for all of 2020. That’s on pace to exceed the final number of 529 impounded animals for calendar year 2021.

To recover an impounded animal, owners will have to produce proof of ownership and then pay to for their pet as well as remedy any other violations (no rabies; no license, etc). The reclaim fees increase for subsequent reclaims. Due to the increasing numbers of violations, police say they are reviewing animal ordinances and whether to increase reclaim fees. A few Mason City residents have reclaimed the same animals 6 or more times for running at large.

There is no requirement for pet vaccinations for parvo or distemper virus in Mason City but police say they have recently seen an uptick in dogs with parvo. Either virus is very contagious and can make your pet very acutely ill or die if unvaccinated.

Police say they are also considering a city ordinance against feeding stray cats. Most live-trapped cats from Mason City are feral and unvaccinated and there is limited space in the city animal shelter. Police say feral cats are rarely adoptable and often spread distemper or other feline illnesses to wildlife or other animals at the shelter. When residents leave food out for stray cats, it attracts other critters, and then neighbors and police have to deal with the aftermath.

Mason City is home to a few skulks of foxes – red and gray. Gray foxes in Iowa are extremely rare. 3 gray foxes died or exhibited sick or “intoxicated” behavior recently before dying. Iowa DNR officials confirm distemper was present in at least one of the dead gray foxes. Police say some residents are also trying to leave food out for foxes. They say this is problematic and ill-advised no matter how cute someone may think foxes are.