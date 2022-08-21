Meghan Markle to speak at summit where ticket costs more than £1,000 PER DAY to attend





The summit, taking place in Manchester on September 5, aims to bring together the “brightest young leaders from every country and sector” in order to “confront the biggest challenges facing humanity”. Tickets to the event will cost £4,210, working out at more than £1,000 per day.

Meghan, who has been an ambassador for One Young World since 2014, is due to give a keynote address at the event. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both be participating in a round-table debate about equality. The couple is expected to return to the UK next month. Meghan and Harry’s visit has been planned in order to meet with charities “close to their hearts”

Harry and Meghan won’t be paid for their attendance at the event, One Young World has said. A total of 30 percent of young people will attend the summit on a scholarship. Other speakers at the summit include Sir Bob Geldof and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Meghan has praised the organisation for its work which aims to ” transform the socio-political landscape”. READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s White House dream destroyed – ‘Spectacular failure!’

Writing on Twitter, the organisation said: “We’re delighted to announce Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester this September! “The Duchess will be delivering a keynote address at the Opening Ceremony. “The Duke and Duchess will also be meeting with a group of Summit delegates doing outstanding work on gender equality.” Social media users praised One World for their appointment of Meghan as the keynote speaker.

Terri F (@TerriAResistr) wrote: “Excellent choice of speakers for the one young world summit – well known humanitarians w/real world experience, EMPATHY & tangible results track record.” Another, @diversity4me said: “So excited to see Princess Meghan and Prince Harry, I will be attending The One Young World Summit in Manchester!” Anna (@anna_itsonlyme) wrote: “Can’t wait to see them, and to listen to Meghan’s speech”, while Royal Olive (@Olive2802) added: “So excited to see her & hear what she has to say!! I’m super chuffed!” Meanwhile, Te_Sho (@Te_Sho) said: “Wow. My articulate, intelligent Duchess! Can’t wait!”