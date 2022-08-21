Nationwide issues warning as widower ‘runs out of savings’ in vicious scam

Nationwide is attempting to protect its customers and Britons at large from being targeted by scams. A few years ago, the building society shared the story of Walter, who was devastated when his wife passed away at the tender age of 57.

The couple had been together since school, and Walter was finding it difficult without his constant companion.

Walter said: “I just felt empty and useless without her. But she’d always said she wanted me to meet someone else and start again.

“But how do you meet new people at my age? Apparently, it all happens online now.”

Prompted by his wife’s final wish, Walter decided he would join a dating website in the hopes of striking a connection with someone new.

